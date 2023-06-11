Aguirre rallies Galaxy to 1-1 draw with St Louis City

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Daniel Aguirre scored late in the second half to rally the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City on Sunday.

Aguirre took a pass from Douglas Costa in the 83rd minute and scored for the first time this season to help the Galaxy (3-9-4) earn a point on the road. LA closed out May with a 3-2 road win over Real Salt Lake, snapping an eight-match winless streak away from home. The Galaxy totaled one goal and two points through their first seven matches on the road.

Nicholas Gioacchini gave St. Louis City (9-5-2) the lead in the 68th minute, using an assist from Indiana Vassilev to score his sixth goal of the season. Gioacchini and Eduard Löwen have both scored five times at home this season to lead five players with multiple home goals.

St. Louis City has posted a 6-2-1 record at home in its first season, scoring three or more goals in all six wins. That has helped the club total 29 points and reach the top of the Western Conference standings, one point in front of the Seattle Sounders. The Galaxy and Colorado Rapids are tied with a league-low 13 points.

Roman Bürki finished with four saves for St. Louis City. Jonathan Bond saved five shots for the Galaxy.

Löwen, Njabulo Blom and Rasmus Alm all drew yellow cards in the first half for St. Louis City. Gastón Brugman and Jalen Neal picked up yellow cards in the first nine minutes of the second half for the Galaxy.

The Galaxy improve to 5-1-3 in their last nine matches against expansion teams. The club’s only loss in that span was a 2-0 setback at Austin FC in September of 2021.

St. Louis City travels to play Nashville SC on Saturday. The Galaxy are idle.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport