Israelis march against government’s contentious plan to overhaul judiciary

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israelis are protesting for the 23rd week against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government to overhaul the judiciary system. The mass demonstrations started in January shortly after the government, made up of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox religious parties, was sown in. Gaining quick momentum, protest organizers say they will not give up until the government cancels the proposed changes rather than delaying them. The plan would weaken the judiciary and limit judicial oversight on laws and government decisions, what critics say poses a direct threat to civil rights and the rights of minorities and marginalized groups. The government says the plan is meant to control “an overly interventionist” Supreme Court.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.