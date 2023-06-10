Iran police shoot and kill 9-year-old after his father stole a car, authorities say

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities say a boy was shot and killed by the police after his father stole a car in the southwestern Khuzestan province and drove off with him. The chief of police in Shushtar County said officers tried to stop the “stolen vehicle by shooting at it,” but the boy was caught in the crossfire and died on the spot.The Iranian Jamaran news website identified the boy as 9-year-old Morteza Delf Zaregani. They spoke to the father who said police did not issue any warning before shooting. Last November, 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak, was killed in a shooting that his mother blamed on security forces.

