Honduras opens embassy in China after breaking off ties with Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media says Honduras has opened an embassy in Beijing. The move came after the Central American nation broke off relations with Taiwan to form diplomatic ties with China in March. China’s official CCTV said Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Enrique Reina took part in the inauguration of the embassy on Sunday morning. The symbol of the two sides’ strengthening diplomatic ties came during Honduran President Xiomara Castro’s six-day visit to China. Before arriving in Beijing on Saturday night, Castro visited the Shanghai headquarters of the New Development Bank, a bank established by the BRICS developing nations, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

