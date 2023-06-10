5 killed in explosion at rocket and explosives factory in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An official says an explosion at a rocket and explosives plant in Turkey caused a building to collapse, killing all five workers inside. The explosion occurred at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation, on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara. Gov. Vasip Sahin said the explosion is believed to have been caused by a chemical reaction during the production of dynamite. Shop and house windows in surrounding areas were shattered by the force of the blast, NTV television reported.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.