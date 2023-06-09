UConn students getting expelled for vandalism that followed team’s NCAA championship

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Some University of Connecticut students are getting expelled for vandalizing their campus following their basketball team’s April 3 victory in the NCAA championship game. UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said Friday that the total number of students to be expelled hasn’t been determined yet. She says the investigations are ongoing for some of those who were arrested following the vandalism at the Storrs campus. The Huskies’ 76-59 win over San Diego State University represented UConn’s fifth NCAA title in 24 years. Most of the celebrations that followed were peaceful, but some students pulled down signs and light poles and smashed windows.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.