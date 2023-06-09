Rep. Santos says he’s protecting family members by seeking to keep bond cosigners secret
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. George Santos says he’s just trying to protect family members by asking the courts to keep his bond cosigners secret as he fights criminal charges. His lawyer on Friday asked a federal judge on Long Island to overrule a magistrate judge who had ordered the release of the identities of individuals who signed his $500,000 bond. Attorney Joseph Murray said Santos would agree to the disclosure that there is a “family” relationship between the Republican congressman and those who signed his bond. News outlets have requested that the names be revealed.