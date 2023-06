MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) - Nesreen Khraisha works as a nurse at CHOMP and Mee Memorial Hospital, but in her free time, she is an athlete, competing to be on the cover of Muscle and Fitness HERS Magazine.

