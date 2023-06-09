Israeli troops fire tear gas to disperse protesters along Lebanon border

KFAR CHOUBA, Lebanon (AP) — Israeli soldiers have fired tear gas to disperse scores of stone-throwing protesters along the border with Lebanon, leaving some demonstrators and troops with breathing problems. Friday’s tension near the Lebanese village of Kfar Chouba began earlier this week over Israeli digging in the area that Lebanon claims. Israel ended an 18-year occupation of southern Lebanon when its troops withdrew from the area in May 2000. Kfar Chouba hills and the nearby Chebaa Farms were captured by Israel during the 1967 Mideast War and claimed by Lebanon.

