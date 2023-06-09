Homeland Security names Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration named U.S. Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency, replacing retiring chief Raul Ortiz. In a statement Friday announcing Owens’ promotion, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “Chief Owens is a talented, selfless, and inspiring leader who is dedicated to the Border Patrol’s law enforcement mission, the men and women who fulfill it, and the country that we all serve.” The New York Times reported that Owens has been with the Border Patrol for more than 20 years, most recently as the head of the Del Rio division in Texas.

