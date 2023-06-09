Ex-governor general examining allegations of Chinese meddling in Canada steps down

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian government appointee looking into allegations of Chinese interference in Canada is stepping down from his role, citing the highly partisan atmosphere around his work. Former Governor General David Johnston said in a letter Friday to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his leadership of the government’s probe into the purported meddling by China has not helped build trust in democratic institutions because of partisanship. The appointment of Johnston had been contentious. Opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused him of being too close to Trudeau’s family. All opposition parties in the House of Commons have called for the government to hold a public inquiry into the allegations.

