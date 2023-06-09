Death toll in clashes between ethnic groups at UN displacement camp in South Sudan now more than 20

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The medical charity MSF says the death toll from clashes between displaced people inside a United Nations site in South Sudan has risen to more than 20. More than 50 others are wounded. The organization also known as Doctors Without Borders said Friday that two staffers are among those hurt on Thursday. Some of the injured are being airlifted to the capital. MSF said the situation is relatively calm but many women and children who fled the camp are scared to return because fighting might begin again. A local representative said the clashes occurred between members of the Shilluk and Nuer ethnic groups.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.