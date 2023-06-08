Live updates | Canada Wildfires

President Joe Biden has called the smoke from Canadian wildfires in the eastern U.S. “another stark reminder of the impacts of climate change” and has offered additional help to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Biden also has postponed a Pride Month celebration on the White House lawn set for Thursday night because of poor air quality in Washington. It will be held Saturday instead. It remains unclear when more than 12,000 Canadians displaced by the fires will be able to return home. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths, or damage to homes in Quebec, but no rain is expected until next week and temperatures are expected to rise.

