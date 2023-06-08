Attorney: Ownership of Nashville shooter’s writing will go to students’ parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An attorney representing the shooter who killed six people at a Nashville school says that ownership of the shooter’s writings will be transferred to the families of students at the school. The development is the latest twist in the increasingly complex legal battle over the release of the shooter’s writings and other documents in the police investigation. Supporters of the parents hope that the transfer of ownership will strengthen the families’ argument that they have standing to intervene and stop the release of Hale’s writings. Late last month, Chancery Court Judge I’Ashea Myles ruled that the Covenant School parents have a right to intervene against the groups seeking the release of the public records.

