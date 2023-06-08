As tourists flock to view volcano’s latest eruption, Hawaii urges mindfulness, respect

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii tourism officials are urging tourists to be respectful when flocking to a national park on the Big Island to get a glimpse of the latest eruption of Kilauea. The Hawaii Tourism Authority asks visitors to be respectful and mindful of a volcanic eruption’s cultural and spiritual significance. Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes and began erupting after a three-month pause. Word of its lava fountains spread quickly, bringing crowds to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has lowered Kilauea’s alert level from warning to watch because the rate of lava input declined, and no infrastructure is threatened.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.