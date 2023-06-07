Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff to reach French Open semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek kept her French Open title defense on track with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Coco Gauff to reach the semifinals at Roland Garros. Swiatek recorded another straight-set victory over the American in a rematch of last year’s final and will next face Beatriz Haddad Maia on Thursday. Swiatek is a 22-year-old Pole who is chasing her third trophy at the clay-court major. The 19-year-old Gauff fell to 0-7 against Swiatek. The Floridian has yet to take a set against her. Swiatek won 6-1, 6-3 in last year’s final. The match was much closer than last year’s final but Swiatek was in control throughout.

