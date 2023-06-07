Skip to Content
AP California

Guzan secures 50th career clean sheet; Atlanta, LAFC play to scoreless draw

KION
By
Published 10:03 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Guzan made eight saves in the 50th clean sheet of his career to help Atlanta United play LAFC to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (6-4-8) has not won an away match against a Western Conference opponent since the 2019 season against Portland. LAFC (7-1-6) has yet to lose a match at home this season. The home side had won the three previous meetings between Atlanta and Los Angeles.

LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy earned his fifth clean sheet of the season.

Atlanta, which extended its unbeaten streak to five games, hosts D.C. United on Saturday. LAFC plays at the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content