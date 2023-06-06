Skip to Content
Salinas Police looking for a missing man not seen in almost two weeks

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are looking for a 39-year-old man who has not had contact with his family since May 27.

Kristofer Torres, 39, is said to frequent the Sherwood Park and South Main Street areas. He was reported missing Saturday, said police.

If you have any information regarding his location, please contact the non-emergency line at (831) 758-7321.

Family and friends say that Torres is schizophrenic and likes to hang out in South Salinas.

