Racist message, dead raccoon left for Oregon mayor, Black city council member

Published 6:10 PM

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say someone left a dead raccoon and a sign with “intimidating language” outside an Oregon city mayor’s law office. The Redmond Police Department says the raccoon and the sign were found Monday and named both Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch and Redmond City Councilor Clifford Evelyn, who is Black. The Bulletin reports that Fitch characterized the sign’s language as “racially hateful.” Evelyn described the act as a hate crime in an interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting. He says he has confidence in the police investigation.

