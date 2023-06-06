Michigan lawmakers renew effort to give sex abuse victims more time to sue

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are scheduled to introduce bipartisan legislation that would give victims of sexual abuse more time to sue for damages and create a two-year revival window for cases where the statute of limitations has expired. The legislation, which is scheduled to appear before a committee Tuesday afternoon, would expand the civil statute of limitations for sex abuse victims from age 28 to 52. It will be the third time the legislation is introduced in the Michigan Legislature but the first since Democrats took full control of it and the governor’s office this year.

