Leaders gather in Paris to accelerate wringing more out of every ounce of fuel
By BRITTANY PETERSON and DREW COSTLEY
Associated Press
As 30 environment and trade ministers, and 50 CEOs gather in Paris for the 8th international conference on energy efficiency, the International Energy Agency is taking stock. The conference brings together world leaders on energy, business, environment and climate to accelerate progress on energy efficiency globally. The agency just released a report that shows significant strides in improving energy efficiency. Investment increased 15% globally in one year to $600 billion, and growth is not leading to the traditional parallel growth in emissions. Eliminating wasted energy is the most affordable way to bring goods and services to the people who need them — while slowing greenhouse gas emissions – which cause of global warming.