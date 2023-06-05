Sánchez’s homer, Snell’s strong effort carry Padres to 5-0 win over Cubs

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a two-run home run and Blake Snell and three relievers combined on a four-hitter for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Chicago Cubs 5-0 Monday night to salvage a split of a four-game series.

Manny Machado had three hits, scored twice and made a sensational play at third base in his fourth game back from a stint on the injured list with a fractured left hand.

Sánchez, claimed off waivers from the New York Mets a week earlier, hit his third homer in seven games with the Padres when he lined a 2-2 pitch from Kyle Hendricks into the left field seats with one out in the second. Machado was aboard on a leadoff single.

Plate umpire Phil Cuzzi ejected David Ross after the Cubs manager said something from the dugout during Sánchez’s at-bat. Ross came out and continued the argument for a few minutes. He was replaced by Andy Green, who managed the Padres from 2016-19.

Matt Carpenter and Ha-Seong Kim followed with consecutive doubles to make it 3-0. Machado doubled with two outs in the third and scored on Jake Cronenworth’s opposite-field single to left. Matt Carpenter hit a bases-loaded drive to the center field fence for a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Snell (2-6) allowed just two singles and walked three in six innings while striking out eight.

Hendricks (0-2) had three pitch clock violations while allowing four runs and six hits in six innings.

In the third, Machado made a backhanded stop of Seiya Suzuki’s grounder and, as his momentum carried him several steps into foul territory, turned and made the long throw to first to end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: CF Trent Grisham was a late scratch with lower back spasms. Fernando Tatis Jr. moved from right to center and Brandon Dixon played right. … SS Xander Bogaerts was out of the lineup for a second straight game due to his troublesome left wrist. He said he hopes to be back on Tuesday night. He’s been bothered since being hit on the wrist by a pitch from Atlanta’s Spencer Strider on April 18. Bogaerts had a cortisone shot during spring training and said it’s too soon to get another one. … Roughned Odor was batting leadoff and playing second base three nights after straining his left groin running to first base on a single.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Hayden Wesneski (2-2, 4.81 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels, who will counter with LHP Tyler Anderson (2-1, 5.47).

Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove (3-2, 4.71) is set to go Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series against the Seattle Mariners, who will send RHP Logan Gilbert (3-3, 4.08) to the mound.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports