Recordings shake confidence in Colombia’s leftist government, jeopardize reforms
By MANUEL RUEDA
Associated Press
BOGOTA (AP) — A corruption scandal that has shaken Colombia’s first leftist government and undermined its ability to carry out ambitious reforms has grown following the release of several voice messages featuring the nation’s former ambassador to Venezuela. In the audios, which were released by Semana Magazine, former ambassador Armando Benedetti speaks to President Gustavo Petro’s chief of staff and threatens to disclose potentially damaging details of Petro’s 2022 presidential campaign. Benedetti complains that he was not given the job of interior minister after it was vacated in April, and hurls insults at chief of staff Laura Sarabia. He says he hasn’t been given the “political space” he deserves after helping Petro win last year’s election.