Kuwait, only Gulf Arab nation with a powerful assembly, holds another election mired in gridlock

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Voters in Kuwait are heading to the polls for a third time in as many years, with little hope of ending prolonged gridlock between the ruling family and assertive lawmakers. The judiciary dissolved the legislature earlier this year, within months of it being seated. Kuwait is alone among Gulf Arab countries in having a democratically elected assembly that exerts some checks on the ruling family. But in recent years the political system has been paralyzed by infighting and unable to enact even basic reforms. On Tuesday, voters will elect a 50-member assembly that has the power to approve or block legislation, question ministers and call for their removal. Most power is still held by the ruling family.

