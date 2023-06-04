Far-left protesters clash with German police in Leipzig after trial verdict

BERLIN (AP) — Far-left supporters of a woman sentenced to prison for participating in attacks on neo-Nazis and other extremists clashed with police in the eastern German city of Leipzig over the weekend. The violence left 50 officers injured. Saturday’s planned protest among backers of the 28-year-old woman was banned by the city of Leipzig. Police said that around 1,500 protesters showed up despite the ban. German news agency dpa reported that the Leipzig police chief said Sunday that the scuffles Friday night and Saturday led to injuries among both law enforcement and protesters alike. Authorities are now investigating individuals for serious disturbance of the peace and attacking police officers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.