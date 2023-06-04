Benzema scores in final game with Madrid; Vinícius Júnior back in team after racial abuse

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema converted his penalty kick and received a standing ovation from fans before being substituted at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. It was the end of his memorable career with Real Madrid. Benzema was replaced after scoring the 72nd-minute equalizer in the 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in his final game with the Spanish powerhouse after 14 seasons. Madrid had announced earlier Sunday that the French striker would not return next season. The last-round game also marked Vinícius Júnior’s return to action for the first time since he was racially abused in a league match against Valencia two weeks ago.

