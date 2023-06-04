Australian mother pardoned and freed because of reasonable doubt she killed her 4 children

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian state government attorney-general says a woman who has spent 20 years in prison for killing her four children had been pardoned and released. New South Wales Attorney-General Michael Daley said Monday he had advised Gov. Margaret Beazley to unconditionally pardon Kathleen Folbigg. Daley said he had been advised there was reasonable doubt about Folbigg’s guilt based on new scientific evidence that the deaths could have been from natural causes. Bathurst’s final report could recommend that the New South Wales Court of Appeals quash her convictions.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.