Rain brings much-needed relief to firefighters battling Halifax-area wildfires

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Officials in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province Nova Scotia said a wildfire that forced thousands of residents from their homes over the past week is now considered held because of rain. The fire is about 85% contained and official say it unlikely to grow due to a combination of firefighting efforts and long-awaited rain. The blaze that broke out Sunday in the Halifax area raced through a number of subdivisions, consuming about 200 structures — including 151 homes — and forcing the evacuation of more than 16,000 people. Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Fire Chief Dave Meldrum says rain has brought relief Saturday,

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.