Michigan wildfire prompts evacuations, threatens multiple buildings

GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A wildfire in Michigan has burned more than 1,000 acres and prompted emergency evacuations and road closures. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Saturday the wildfire in Grayling Township is moving west and southwest. A department statement says the blaze threatens multiple buildings as emergency personnel conduct evacuations. The U.S. Forest Service, federal Bureau of Land Management and Michigan police and fire officials are assisting the natural resources department to combat the fire. The cause has not yet been determined.

