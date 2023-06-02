Local teen looks to compete at his first Carmel Surfabout

CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- A local junior surfing champ will be riding the waves in the annual Surfabout event this weekend on the white sandy beaches of Carmel. Organizers say the event, over 40 years old, is about bringing Monterey County surfers together as friends and family to share their passion and love of the sport.

Surfabout is a long time tradition in Carmel, and one local junior champ will be competing for the first time this year. He gives us a peek into his love and thrill of the sport.

"When you catch a wave, it's an amazing feeling," explains Enzo Gomez, 16, of Carmel. "I've been surfing for about 10 years now, since I was six years old."

Gomez heads to the beach when school lets out almost everyday. It's a ritual.

"It connects me with the ocean and like, the environment and it's totally like a stress reliever."

And a distraction from the rest of the world, the unpredictable sea demanding his focus.

"You're not gonna know when you're gonna catch your big wave, you're in the right spot, the right position and you're scanning the ocean and seeing what the next move is gonna be."

Carmel is a beautiful destination for many and the people who live here are passionate about this town and that includes the surfers who say they are like family here.

"It's something being friends out of the water but in the water you create a special bond," Gomez says.

The event is Saturday and Sunday and is free to the public to watch.