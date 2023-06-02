Leading Pakistani human rights lawyer taken by armed men in port city of Karachi, his family says
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — The family of a leading Pakistani human rights lawyer in the southern port city of Karachi says he was taken by more than a dozen armed men. The wife of Jibran Nasir said she did not know who was behind the abduction. The disappearance drew condemnation from rights activists who were planning to rally in the city later on Friday to demand his release. Nasir’s wife Mansha Pasha says armed men in two white vans intercepted their car in an upscale area when they were returning home after dinner on Thursday evening. She says they took Nasir away but left her unharmed. No one has claimed responsibility for the abduction and the police say they are investigating.