911 transcripts point to chaos, fast-evolving situation in April shootings in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A frantic 911 call to report at least one person had been fatally shot led law enforcement to discover four bodies at a home in Maine and eventually to arrest a man who fired at vehicles on a nearby highway. That’s according to heavily redacted transcripts from 30 emergency calls that the Maine Department of Public Safety provided to The Associated Press on Friday. The first call appears to be about the fatal shootings in Bowdoin. But an hour later, dozens of 911 callers reported a shooter on I-295 and state police quickly joined the dots. Police say Joseph Eaton confessed to the shootings in Bowdoin and on the highway. Authorities identified his parents and two of their friends as the deceased.

