Sacramento solo car crash kills 1 adult, injures 9 small children and another adult

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An adult was killed and nine children and another adult were injured in a solo car crash on a Sacramento street late Wednesday, authorities said.

Almost all the injured victims were in either serious or critical condition, Sacramento police spokesperson Zach Eaton told reporters near the scene.

The children were only described as being between the ages of 3 and 8.

The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. in the Northgate area about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) north of the state Capitol. Preliminary information indicated that the car, a small sedan, struck a tree, Eaton said.

Eaton had no immediate information on the identities of the victims or their relationships.

“We’re hoping for good news coming from our area hospitals,” Eaton said.