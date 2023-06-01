Jordan’s capital turns into open-air party for first major royal wedding in years

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s capital has turned into an open-air party as crowds gathered to celebrate the desert kingdom’s first major royal wedding in years and bask in the event’s unmistakable demonstration of Jordan’s influence and importance. Jordanians from all walks of life shared an infectious excitement about the union between Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif momentarily forgetting their differences and troubles in a Mideast country regarded as a rare beacon of stability in a turbulent region. The traditional Islamic wedding service lasted mere minutes, but Jordanians said the celebrations were sure to continue all night.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.