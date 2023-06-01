In Denmark, potatoes on key bridge cause havoc

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A truck driver suspected of causing reckless endangerment to life has been detained in Denmark after potatoes were found spilled on a bridge linking two islands. A first spill was reported in the westward direction on the Storebaelt bridge in the early hours of Monday. A similar incident was reported shortly afterward in the opposite direction. The spilled potatoes have caused long lines of vehicles as authorities urge drivers to be cautious. The spill occurred on the same days as the Danish parliament has the final reading of a law proposal which truck drivers have been protesting.

