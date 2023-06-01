At least 3 injured in Sweden in incident classed as attempted murder

STOCKHOLM (AP) — At least three people have been injured in an incident in Eskilstuna west of Stockholm, police said, adding they have no information of how serious the injuries are. Police said the incident on Thursday was being classified as attempted murder and that no one had been arrested. Those injured have been taken to a nearby hospital, police said, adding that the incident took place near a sports stadium. Swedish broadcaster TV4 said school students were injured in a stabbing.

