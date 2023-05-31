Yeezy shoes are back on sale — months after Adidas cut ties with Kanye West

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some of Adidas’ remaining Yeezy shoes are back on sale — months after the German sportsware company cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Adidas ended its yearslong partnership with Ye in late October, in light of the star collaborator’s antisemitic remarks and other harmful behavior. Earlier this month, CEO Bjørn Gulden announced the company would be selling a portion of the remaining inventory and donating some of the proceeds to social justice organizations. Wednesday’s inital release marks the first time that Adidas has sold Yeezy shoes since the partnership termination in October.

