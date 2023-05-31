Union return to action with match against FC Tulsa
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Monterey Bay F.C. returned to action Wednesday with the first of two matches in the span of four days.
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Monterey Bay F.C. returned to action Wednesday with the first of two matches in the span of four days.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.