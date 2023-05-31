Skip to Content
News

Pistons reach agreement to hire former Suns coach Monty Williams, AP sources say

By
Published 7:58 PM

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement to hire former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, according to two people familiar with the situation.

One of the people, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced, told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that Williams agreed to a six-year contract.

Phoenix fired Williams two-plus weeks ago, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he won the league’s coach of the year honors.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content