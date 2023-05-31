Federal grand jury charges ex-GOP candidate with shootings on lawmakers’ homes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A failed political candidate has been indicted on federal charges including interference with the electoral process in connection with a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of state and local lawmakers in Albuquerque. A grand jury indictment was unsealed Wednesday that takes aim at failed former Republican candidate Solomon Peña and two named accomplices. The felony charges include interference with federally protected activities and weapons-related counts in recent shootings on the homes of four Democratic officials. The attacks came amid a surge of threats and acts of intimidation against public officials after former President Donald Trump and his allies spread false claims about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

