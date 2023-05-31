Bolivia government says trustee probing bank died by suicide, but some demand new investigation

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The trustee of a bankrupt bank in Bolivia who died after falling from the 15th floor of an office building killed himself, a forensic investigation has concluded, in a case that has gripped Bolivia amid speculation over whether he jumped or was pushed. But instead of settling the matter, the findings generated fresh demands for an independent investigation into the death of Carlos Alberto Colodro. Government Minister Carlos Eduardo del Castillo insists that authorities conclusively determined the death was a suicide but relatives of Colodro dismissed the investigation’s findings and continue to insist he was the victim of foul play.

