Alabama sets July execution date as state resumes lethal injections after a series of problems

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday set a July date for the state’s first attempt at a lethal injection following a series of troubled executions. The governor’s office set a time frame for the execution of James Barber that will begin at midnight on July 20 and expire at 6 a.m. on July 21. The 30-hour window is designed to give the state prison system more time after two recent executions were called off because of trouble with intravenous lines and late-running legal appeals. It is the first lethal injection scheduled in the state after Ivey paused executions last year to conduct an internal review. Barber was convicted of the 2001 beating death of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.