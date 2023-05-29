Trustee of bankrupt Bolivian bank falls from 15th floor: Suicide or foul play?

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A prosecutor in Bolivia has launched an investigation into the mysterious death of the trustee of a bankrupt bank who fell from the 15th floor of a building and his family disputed claims he took his own life. Several of Bolivia’s top leaders have demanded an impartial investigation into the death of Carlos Alberto Colodro, 63, who was appointed as trustee of Fassil Bank last month after the government took control of it amid its insolvency and a run on deposits. Colodro, who was tasked with liquidating the bank, was found dead on Saturday, apparently from a fall from a building in the eastern city of Santa Cruz.

