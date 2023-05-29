Pirates’ Suwinski joins Bonds with 2 McCovey Cove homers in game

By HENRY SCHULMAN

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pittsburgh’s Jack Suwinski hit two home runs into San Francisco Bay on Monday during a 14-4 loss to San Francisco on Monday, joining Barry Bonds as the only players to reach McCovey Cove twice in a game since Oracle Park opened 24 seasons ago.

Suwinski’s hit solo homers in the seventh against Anthony DeSclafani and in the ninth off Brett Wisely, a position player who took the mound in one-sided game.

Bonds homered twice into the water beyond the right-field wall against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 10, 2000, and off the Florida Marlins on May 18, 2022.

There have been 155 splash home runs in the regular season and postseason. Suwinski hit the 55th and 56th by a visiting player. The Giants have hit 99, including two this year by LaMonte Wade Jr. and Brandon Crawford.

Bonds leads with 35 homers into the bay from 2000-07. When he hit his 35th on Aug. 8, 2007 — the night after he hit his 756th home run to break Hank Aaron’s career record, seven other Giants had reached the water during the park’s first seven seasons, with Felipe Crespo, Michael Tucker and Ryan Klesko hitting two apiece.

