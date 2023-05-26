German government denies Scholz comments spurred raids on climate activists

BERLIN (AP) — A German government spokesperson on Friday rejected the notion that comments by Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticizing climate activists might have prompted raids against them this week. Police on Wednesday searched more than a dozen properties across Germany linked to the group Last Generation, seizing assets as part of a probe into its finances. Prosecutors in Munich said they are investigating whether the group constitutes a criminal organization after its repeated road blockades and other protests drew numerous complaints from the public. Days before the raids, Scholz said he thought it was “completely nutty to somehow stick yourself to a painting or on the street.”

