Capitola businesses hoping for busy Memorial Day weekend after rough start to the year

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION) - With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, the long weekend usually brings in tourists to our local coasts.

KION checked in with businesses in Capitola after they were hit hard during the storms earlier this year.

A lot of locals and business owners say Memorial Day Weekend is the kickoff to summer, which means hopefully more people will be coming into town.

Josh Fisher, owner of Left Coast Sausage Worx says "It's the top 5 weekends of the year, and then it's the kick-off to Summer."

After a devasting start to the year, Capitola businesses are hoping for a busy holiday weekend.

Margaux Keiser, manager at Paradise Beach Grill says, "We took a hard hit and there are a lot of places open all the shops and restaurants are open so to come down to the village and support its what we need."

Some businesses recall the scary moments but are optimistic about the weekend attracting customers.

"Not as bad as our neighbors of course, we were about 6 inches under water they took the brunt of the storm but we are just happy everyone is opening up," said Fisher

Right across the street, My Thai Restaurant is still picking up the pieces.

Tripop Sywansupa manager of My Thai Restaurant says, "Everything was destroyed, no window, the floor and the wall everything gone."

Despite Capitla still going through construction, the beauty of the area still draws in visitors far and wide.

"I’ve been going to the capital since my kids were five years old, the devastation that happened open last year heartbreaking because it’s such a nice quaint little community. that is like I’m happy to ask revamping and we the business back in general," said visitor Griselda Goularte.

"It's gorgeous, it's relaxing, you can sit on a bench and enjoy the beach," said visitor Mary Bauer from Arkansas

"We need the locals to come and support us," said Sywansupa.

Some business owners told KION off-camera that they have not received any funding from the state, so they are hoping for a busy weekend.