A growing number of LGBTQ+ Russians seek refuge from war, discrimination in Argentina
By NATACHA PISARENKO and DÉBORA REY
Associated Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Anastasia Domini and wife Anna are part of an increasing number of Russians from the LGBTQ+ community who have decided to leave their homeland to escape discrimination and settle in Argentina, where same-sex marriage has been legal for more than a decade. The Dominis changed their last names in Russia so they could more convincingly pretend to be sisters. A recent Saturday stroll holding hands in Argentina’s capital exemplified how much their life had changed since they moved to the country last year. They may have difficulties with the language there but are able to live openly.