Police: 17-year-old boy arrested in stabbing of Los Angeles bus driver

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of stabbing a city bus driver in Los Angeles, the police chief said.

The driver was stabbed after he and the suspect stepped off the Metro bus during an argument Wednesday in the Woodland Hills area, investigators said.

Chief Michel Moore said the unnamed driver was in critical condition Thursday after suffering injuries that were “beyond life-threatening.”

Police did not identify the suspect due to his age.

Earlier Thursday, a $25,000 reward was announced as police searched for a male suspect initially described as 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and about 21 years old.

