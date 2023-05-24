US aircraft carrier arrives in NATO member Norway, to take part in drills

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A U.S. aircraft carrier has arrived in Oslo with the Norwegian armed forces saying it gives them “a unique opportunity to further develop cooperation and work more closely with our most important ally, the United States.” The nuclear-powered ship USS Gerald R. Ford entered the Oslo fjord on Wednesday escorted by a rapid dinghy-type boat with armed people on board. Described as the largest aircraft carrier in the world, the vessel will stay in the Norwegian capital until Tuesday. It is then expected to take part in drills with the Norwegian armed forces. The Russian Embassy in Oslo said that “such demonstrations of power look illogical and harmful.”

