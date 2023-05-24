South Korea, US troops hold large live-fire drills near border with North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean and U.S. militaries have conducted large live-fire drills near the border with North Korea, despite the North’s warning that it won’t tolerate what it calls an invasion rehearsal on its doorstep. South Korea says the drills involved fighter jets, attack helicopters, multiple rocket launch systems and other weapons. They mark 70 years since the establishment of the military alliance between Seoul and Washington. North Korea typically reacts to such major South Korean-U.S. exercises with missile tests. It has test-launched more than 100 missiles since the start of 2022, but none since it fired a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile in mid-April.

